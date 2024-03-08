ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $83.00 at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ANIP opened at $66.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,873 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.