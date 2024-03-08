ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 183.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.56.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.