Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.16 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $109.16 million and approximately $2,341.73 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00008624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 5.82350558 USD and is up 11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,545.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

