Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.36.
AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
AON stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.87 and a 200-day moving average of $317.54. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
