Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim increased their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

APGE opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

