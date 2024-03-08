Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.