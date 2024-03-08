Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.92.

APO stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

