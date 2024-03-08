Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Huatai Securities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.43 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -11.89 Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huatai Securities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Applied Digital and Huatai Securities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Huatai Securities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huatai Securities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 253.37%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Huatai Securities.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Huatai Securities on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Huatai Securities

(Get Free Report)

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services. It also offers institutional investment banking services, such as equity and bond underwriting, financial consultancy, and over-the-counter business services for enterprises, institutions, and governments; cross-border proprietary and credit derivative products and services; custodian and fund services, including settlement, liquidation, reporting, and valuation services, as well as margin trading and other value-added services to various asset management institutions; and professional research and consulting services. In addition, the company provides private equity fund and asset management services for securities and futures companies, funds, etc. Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.