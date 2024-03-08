Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.92

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 6241905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.95.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

