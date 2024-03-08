Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

