Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 185.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 146.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

