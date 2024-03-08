Argus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Roche by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Roche by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Roche by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

