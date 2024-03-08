Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,335,162.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

ANET stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

