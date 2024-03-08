Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 439,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN opened at $17.36 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

