Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 869,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,496 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGO stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

