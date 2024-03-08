Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATO opened at $115.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

