Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,649,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,303 shares.The stock last traded at $23.07 and had previously closed at $23.16.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

