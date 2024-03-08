AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

