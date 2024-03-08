Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

