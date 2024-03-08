Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avnet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avnet by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,075,000 after buying an additional 77,181 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,420,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,448,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

AVT opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

