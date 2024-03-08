Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on April 11th

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4088 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

