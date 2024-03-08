Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$60.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDGI. CIBC lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.25.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$48.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,475 shares of company stock worth $50,798. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

