Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

