Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.