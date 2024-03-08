Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,463 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.