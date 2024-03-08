Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.