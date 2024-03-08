Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22,044.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Motco grew its holdings in Marriott International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $481,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. Insiders own 12.32% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

