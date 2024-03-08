Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $500,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BHP opened at $57.82 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.