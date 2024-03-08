Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $654,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,568 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

