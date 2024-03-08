Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $768.35 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.25. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

