Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $832,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FI opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

