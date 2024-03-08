Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

