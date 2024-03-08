Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $767.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $777.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.