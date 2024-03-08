Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $362.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day moving average of $365.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.43 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

