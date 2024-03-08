Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.