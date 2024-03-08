Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 104 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

