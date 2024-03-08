Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 742 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

