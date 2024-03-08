Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1,737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

