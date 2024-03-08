Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $575,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

