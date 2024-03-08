Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

