Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,582,000 after purchasing an additional 461,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $244.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.42.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

