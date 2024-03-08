Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $24,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

