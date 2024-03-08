Bank of America Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.50

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of ARHS opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arhaus by 136.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

