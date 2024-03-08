Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

