Barclays Boosts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $4.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

