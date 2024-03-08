Barclays Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $13.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.18.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.82. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,416,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

