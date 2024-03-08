Barclays Initiates Coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

