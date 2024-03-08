Barclays Initiates Coverage on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.23 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

