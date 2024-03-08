Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $22.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

