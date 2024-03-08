Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

